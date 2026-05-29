Why Mike Onwenu's Pay Cut is Major Win for Patriots' Future Plans

The New England Patriots, already flush with spending money for the 2026 season, make a fairly big financial move as the month of May closes.

Starting right guard Mike Onwenu and the Patriots have reached an agreement to rework the veteran's contract for the 2026 season. The 28-year-old was entering the final season of a three-year, $57 million extension he signed back in 2024, where he was originally supposed to be playing on a $16 million salary in 2026.

Instead, Onwenu took a pay cut worth $7.5 million -- giving the Patriots $7.5 million in cap space this season and changing his 2026 salary to $2.95 million with a $6 million signing bonus. The guard was supposed to count for $25 million against New England's cap space this year, and will now be playing on what's essentially a one-year, $10 million contract.

Onwenu's cap hit is now that $7.5 million number, and his contract goes from being the second-highest among all NFL interior offensive linemen to ninth-highest. According to Patriots cap space expert Miguel Benzan, the team now has $42.5 million in cap space entering the month of July.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drafted in the sixth round out of Michigan in 2020, Onwenu has become one of the mainstays across the offensive line for years. Whether he was playing at right guard or right tackle, Onwenu has appeared in 103 total games for New England, and played in all 21 games last season. He led the team with 1,346 offensive snaps after opening the season as the only returning starter along the offensive line.

What Does This Mean For OL?

We knew that Onwenu was going to be on the Patriots' roster this season, that much was certain. But this move can create some good will if he comes down to contract negotiations next offseason. Onwenu is going to enter a contract season after the conclusion of the 2026 season, and it's been proven that the Patriots and Onwenu's representatives can hammer out contract deals that work for both sides.

You would like to think that this move, while a paycut for this season, does offer more guaranteed security for Onwenu.

Earlier this week, head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about the need to find good offensive linemen this year.

"We played 10 linemen last year," Vrabel. "We're going to have to have five good ones that can protect Drake (Maye), as well as a swing tackle. We're going to have to have somebody that goes inside, and then we're going to have to have somebody that pulls it as the backup center."

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Mike Onwenu (71) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Interesting Timing, No?

Considering the big news surrouding the Patriots in recent days, this feels like a precursor to another larger move. New England's cap space now sits among the top in the NFL, and gives the team plenty of flexibility when it comes to pulling off a trade and/or contract extension.

First, a trade. We all know about AJ Brown and a possible deal on the table for the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver. Should a swap happen post-June 1 like it's been reported all along, the Patriots may have to take on some money.

According to Spotrac, if the Patriots pull off a trade for Brown, they'd be on the hook for $7 million in 2026, $10.9 million in 2027, $17.8 million in 2028, $23.6 million in 2028 and $53.5 million in 2030 (with a contract void). Yes, it's easy to finagle the numbers to make it work regardless of cap space, but the fact the Patriots willingly cleared up room is a telling sign.

If they didn't make the move to free up space for Brown, maybe they did it to retain one of their own.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez -- who missed the team's open OTA practice earlier this week -- is in line for a massive contract extension at some point. Both sides are expressed willingness to have him remain in New England, but a hold up in financials and what his true price tag is could be what's delaying Gonzalez from putting pen to paper.

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Mike Onwenu (71) blocks Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Again, this Onwenu move could open the door for more immediate guarantees and 2026 cash for Gonzalez if a deal was to get done.

This Is A Major Win

No matter how you slice it, this is good news for the Patriots. It won't keep Onwenu off of the market for 2027, but keeps one of your durable veterans happy for the season. It also can sweeten the pot for making both the Brown trade andd Gonzalez extension possible in the same offseason.

Onwenu is set to attend Drake Maye's celebrity softball game this weekend at Polar Park, the first time reporters may have the opportunity to speak with him since the contract rework.

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