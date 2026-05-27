Patriots OTAs Notebook: Key Names Missing, Rookie Grabs INT

FOXBORO --- Pads weren't on and there wasn't any hitting, but the New England Patriots are one step closer to real football kicking off.

The team took to the practice fields next to Gillette Stadium for their second OTA session of the spring, and first in front of the media. The 90-minute practice was pretty low-tempo, with players in just helmets and shorts.

We still got a few good looks at several pending Patriots storylines heading into the season, and some answers to some burning questions. Here's what stood out from the practice.

Attendance

Several veterans, as well as one undrafted rookie, didn't suit up today. Wide receivers Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and Kyle Dixon, as well as edge rushers Gabe Jacas and Harold Landry were not present. The top two cornerbacks -- Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis -- also didn't participate.

When asked about players missing practice, head coach Mike Vrabel stressed that communication has been had with all the players not at the building, and that practice plans have been put in place for each person.

Left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was limited, and gave way to Andrew Rupcich in the starting lineup after warmups.

Passing Stats

Vrabel referred to the practice as a "passing game" and it was exactly that. The team dove into plenty of throwing plays during 11-on-11 drills. Drake Maye took the brunt of that load, going 14-for-22 during the team reps. He had some nice throws deep down the field to both Romeo Doubs and Julian Hill, but just missed them.

During an 11s session, Drake Maye ripped off three-straight passes before missing throws to Julian Hill and Hunter Henry deep.



He missed Lan Larison on a check down as well. — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) May 27, 2026

Maye also had a rough interception thrown outside the numbers, but more on that in a bit.

As for the backups, Tommy DeVito looked solid in reserve. He went 6-for-10 when he was on the field. He ended the day with five-straight completions. Seventh-round rookie Behren Morton went 1-for-2 on the day.

Pop Douglas Pops

The fourth-year receiver, fighting for one of the final spots on the roster, had an impressive day. Working with the top offensive unit, Douglas led the Patriots with four receptions during the day. One of those was a long catch and run on a crossing route that could have gone for a touchdown in a game.

First Interception Thrown

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty (21) makes a catch during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One of the biggest plays of the day was when Karon Prunty picked off Maye down the sideline. The Wake Forest cornerback was covering Kyle Williams when there was some sort of miscommunication. Williams went one way and Maye threw it another way.

A miscommunication between Drake Maye and Kyle Williams led to the first interception of the day.



Karon Prunty undercut the route down the sideline. It would have been a long return. — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) May 27, 2026

Prunty ended up with the football and a long return for what would have been a pick-six.

"They Said It"

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addresses the media ahead of the team's OTA practice. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

"Those are personal choices for players. I would say that I value the communication that I’ve had personally. I know that our defensive coaches have had conversations with Christian," head coach Mike Vrabel on Gonzalez, who wasn't in attendance.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams said post-practice that he's sure Gonzalez will return in the future.

What's Next?

The Patriots will continue to be on the field for OTA sessions this week, though they'll be closed to both the public and media. The next time that reporters will be able to see practice will be next week, Tuesday, June 2.

As for the next big ticket item involving the Patriots, Drake Maye's celebrity softball game in Worcester is scheduled for Sunday, May 31 from Worcester. Several teammates, including Christian Gonzalez and Hunter Henry, are slated to participate.

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