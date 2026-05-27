Drake Maye Talks A.J. Brown, And What He Could Bring To Patriots Offense

FOXBORO --- AJ Brown to the New England Patriots has become a daily thing at this point. Both sides feel willing to make a deal, and the Philadelphia Eagles could be game come June 1.

But no deal has been in place at this point in time, leading to plenty of speculation about what that could possibly be. It's also leading to questions about how the Patriots might attack the season with Brown on their roster.

Ahead of the team's first open OTA practice of the year, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the potential of adding Brown via trade this week. His answer? Business as usual right now.

"We want to continue to improve the roster every opportunity that we get," Vrabel said. "And when those opportunities arise – I don't know, I know that the guys that we have here are working extremely hard. ... We're going to look to strengthen the roster wherever we can, but it was also a great day to see guys that maybe didn't get as many opportunities last year, especially Romeo (Doubs), who wasn't on our team."

Do The Patriots Ignore The Brown Rumors?

It's hard to ignore the Brown-to-New England rumors. Almost every day, a new report or rumors makes it onto the airwaves and it becomes the talk of the town. The Patriots are trying to best to ignore them, but are well aware of what's been being said.

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) leaves the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I think it’s part of the NFL," quarterback Drake Maye said. "They throw names around there, around every team, depending on whoever looks best in the graphic, in the jersey, on social media. I’m really just focused - we got some new guys in here that I’m working with."

Maye didn't dismiss the fact that Brown's skillset could be a plus for the New England offense. Last season, the Super Bowl champion receiver caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. Part of the reason why he's been on the block for so long is because of his contract.

Brown's guarantees cut in more than half after June 1. Should the Eagles move on from Brown right now, they'd take on $40 million in dead cap. If the move takes place one week from now, it would only cost them $16.4 million.

"I know there’s a lot of talk with that, but if he ends up being on our team, great," Maye continued. "What a great player. And if he doesn’t, we still have to work these guys here. So it’s a balance. But I know he’s a phenomenal player."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"Great In The Locker Room"

One player who is more than familiar with Brown is defensive tackle Milton Williams, who played with him on the Eagles for three seasons. They won Super Bowl LIX together in 2024 before Williams signed with New England in free agency.

Williams knows that he isn't being paid to be a general manager, but would love to bring his former teammate into the fold.

"You (hear) the noise and you see it. Shoot, hell of a player," Williams said. “He can definitely help our team, but they don’t pay me to (make those decisions)."

What is Brown like as a teammate and as a person? Would he fit into the Patriots culture? The New England star believes so.

"(He's a) great dude," Williams said. "Monster on the field, great in the locker room, holding guys accountable and holding himself accountable. I feel like that’s everything you want in a player of his caliber."

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