Why Patriots Already Feel Comfortable With Zak Kuhr Promotion

Zak Kuhr didn't come to New England with the immediate plan to become the Patriots' defensive coordinator, but it happened a lot quicker than most would have expected.

After Terrell Williams -- who was hired at defensive coordinator last offseason -- stepped away from football activities for prostate cancer treatment, Kuhr stepped into his shoes on the sideline. He remained the Patriots' inside linebackers coach, but called defensive plays for all, but one game in 2025.

His playcalling style, one that was based on pressuring the quarterback, earned him a promotion to the full-time gig. Some of the players on the defensive side of the ball are proud of how Kuhr has proven himself.

"I don’t think anybody’s more deserving than him, stepping into that defensive coordinator role and just doing what he did in the postseason, and throughout the whole season,” safety Brenden Schooler said. "It was really special and really cool just to get to see him operate on the sideline, and see how he’s calling plays, and see how he talks to just the defensive guys the night before games."

The Patriots decided to move Williams to assistant head coach this offseason after Kuhr's impressive season. After all, leading the New England defense to eight postseason turnovers and a tournament-low 13.8 points per game deserves to be recognized.

Zak Kuhr Has Become A Favorite Among Patriots Players

"I commend him for stepping in shoes that was big shoes at the time," cornerback Marcus Jones said. "He’d never been in that situation, but at the end of the day, he was always letting us know certain plays, certain schemes, 'How you guys feel about this?'

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"He talked to us on the back end, and also talked to the guys, like, what type of blitzes, 'What are they doing right here? What do you guys see out there on the field?' And then it’s just a team effort at the end of the day."

With the groundwork being laid for the 2026 season, Kuhr is now attacking the season as the full-time coordinator for the first time. As for changes to the defensive gameplan, it hasn't been hard to pick up for the returning players on that side of the ball.

"I wouldn’t say there is a big difference," safety Craig Woodson said. "Last year, he did a great job coming in and being able to call plays like he did. This year, he’s just going to build on that."

It also helps that the entire defensive coaching staff, not just Kuhr, is working with the players to try and feel out what is working.

"You Can Tell How Much He Loves This Group"

"I feel like everyone on the coaching staff always asks the players, 'How do you feel about this?' And that means a lot, because at the end of the day, they can see it out there on the field, but they’re not us on the field as well," Jones said. "So, I feel like it’s a team thing."

It felt like he had been the defensive coordinator all along last season for New England, and now the job is official.

But just because the title next to Kuhr's name is a promotion from last year, that hasn't changed how he approaches the players each day.

"You can tell how much he loves this group, how much he loves his job, and so to see that fire and passion, it definitely rubs off on the leaders on the defense, and then that rubs off onto the rest of the guys on the defense, and the next thing you know, everyone’s got that same mindset, that same energy," Schooler said. "Once you have a group of men who have the same direction and goal, it’s kind of hard to stop, and so to see him get elevated into that role was awesome. I was super happy for him."

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