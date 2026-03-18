Why Terrell Williams' Promotion Was Right Call for Patriots

The New England Patriots naming Terrell Williams as an assistant head coach was a no brainer.

So was — as a result — promoting inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr. This latest promotion for Williams came after the 51-year-old won his battle against cancer and is over five months removed from originally being diagnosed with prostate cancer. Kuhr's promotion comes after he was the one who was calling the plays for New England in Williams's absence.

The 2026 Patriots coaching staff 🙌 pic.twitter.com/doVySoYh7k — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 16, 2026

Williams has served as one of head coach Mike Vrabel's closest aids for years and years. Him now serving as Vrabel's assistant head coach should absolutely come as no surprise.

The now-assistant head coach joined Vrabel’s coaching staff with the Tennessee Titans back in 2018 as the defensive line coach and worked his way up to the same title of assistant head coach in 2023. During the 2024 season, when Vrabel was in between head coaching jobs, Williams served as the Detroit Lions’ run game coordinator and D-line coach before reuniting with Vrabel — as expected — in New England.

Terrell Williams, Zak Kuhr Promotions Are Deserved

As noted by New England Patriots On SI back in December, Williams remained involved in crafting the Patriots' defensive strategy in his absence due to cancer, actively speaking and interacting with his players and fellow coaches.

In his previous role with the Detroit Lions in 2024, Williams coached the fourth-best defense in the NFL when it came to run success rate at 36.1. He has since become known for the Patriots in establishing an aggressive, physical approach to front-seven pressure.

Kuhr was the defensive play-caller for all 20 games of the season for New England, including their aforementioned postseason run.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Zak has been fantastic," Vrabel said, according to patriots.com. "I think that, much like players when given opportunities, coaches sometimes have the same thing. When they get more opportunity, they take advantage of it and then turn that into something else ... It's going to be a strong role on the defense. He's going to act as a coordinator in presenting information and ideas and making sure we're really solid across the front from our edges to the interior."

Under Williams and Kuhr's charge, the Patriots finished fourth in scoring defense (18.8 PPG) and 11th in EPA per play in the regular season.

New England fans can rest assured that these numbers will only improve due to the recent promotions and that the Patriots' defense will continue to grow throughout the leadership changes.

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