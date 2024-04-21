Report: Patriots Open for Business, but 'Prepared' to Draft QB at 3
We're in the final waiting days before we see what the New England Patriots opt to do with their third-overall selection in this year's NFL Draft. With an array of options on the table, it pins this squad as one of the most compelling teams to watch in the league once the highly-anticipated April 25th rolls around.
There's always the opportunity to stick and pick in the top three, but rumblings have emerged of the Patriots potentially investigating a trade-down opportunity at the right price. De facto GM Eliot Wolf spoke at the podium earlier last week, noting that the team was "open for anything," including a move down or up the board.
Still, it seems as if the Patriots have a solid sense of how this upcoming Thursday night will go.
According to Jeremy Fowler from ESPN, while the Patriots have remained open to offers for number three, the plan in place indicates the team is set to take a quarterback without a deal that "wows" them:
"They feel like they're in a great spot," Fowler said. "Certainly, they're prepared to take a quarterback here. They have a high grade on Jayden Daniels if he's available at No. 3; I think they would probably pounce on that. And Drake Maye too they're high on. So, the feeling around the league right now is that Drake Maye would be that pick right now at No. 3. They are open for business as de facto GM Eliot Wolf said but I'm told they haven't gotten an offer yet that would wow them or move them off that pick. They know they need a quarterback in the worst way long term, so they'll probably stay put."
When you take a step back and look at where the Patriots stand in the process of their rebuild, the quarterback position is a need that is going to be tackled at some point down the line. Skeptics have had their reservations about both Daniels and Maye in the case they're available at New England's pick, but it's hard to have an organized and methodical franchise retool in place without a number one signal caller to lead the charge.
A team like the Minnesota Vikings has arisen as a prime potential suitor for the third-overall pick in the event of a trade considering their positional need and assets available to deal, but it looks as if they still have yet to present an offer the Patriots are coveting.
Other franchises with a puncher's chance like the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders stick out as locations as well, though don't have quite the ammo that the Vikings do. Time still remains for their package to change, but New England looks as if they're content with either outcome.
Patriots fans will have to remain on the edge of their seats before the NFL Draft officially rolls around in a short four days' time.