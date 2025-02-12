New NFL Head Coach Puts Both of His Sons on Staff
After a year out of coaching following his impressive run with the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll is back as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Carroll announced his full staff on Tuesday, and it will be a true family affair on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium in 2025.
Brennan Carroll, Pete's eldest son at 45, rejoins his father after four years coaching in college. He'll serve as the Raiders' run game coordinator and offensive line coach. He served in both rolls under his father with the Seahawks between 2015 and 2020, and had his first coaching job under his father at USC, where he was a graduate assistant and tight ends coach. He spent 2024 as Washington's offensive coordinator, following Jedd Fisch from Arizona after three years leading the Wildcats' offense.
Nate Carroll, 37, was also a staple of those Seahawks coaching staffs, working under his father from 2011 to '24, with stints as wide receivers coach and senior offensive assistant. He'll be Las Vegas's assistant quarterbacks coach, after serving as passing game coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in '24.
Of course, this kind of coaching nepotism is nothing new in football. Bill Belichick just hired his sons Steve and Brian to his North Carolina coaching staff, after both worked under him with the New England Patriots. Three current NFL head coaches—Brian Callahan, Brian Schottenheimer and Kyle Shanahan—are the sons of former NFL head coaches, and others including the Harbaugh brothers, Zac Taylor and Sean McVay have strong familial coaching ties.
Carroll's Raiders staff features a number of other notable coaches, including offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.