Why Adam Butler is a Critical Piece For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive line will be the group next season that will need to set the tone for the rest of the defense. The Raiders' up front will be the group that will have the most chemistry next season. That is going to be important for the Raiders heading into training camp. But the good thing for the Raiders is that they have one veteran who knows how to win at the highest level.
Raiders veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler is coming back to play for the Raiders next season and is looking to do what he has been doing and dominate the interior defensive line. Since coming to the Raiders, Butler has been a great player for the team both on and off the field. He is well-respected in the locker room, and his teammates have nothing but good things to say about Butler.
It was important for the new regime to keep Butler with the team. And that is what the new regime did. Butler now knows he has to go out there and prove to the new regime that he is worth keeping around in Las Vegas. Butler has been one of the best defensive tackles in all of football over the last few seasons. And he has been consistent for the Raiders during that time as well.
Next season, Butler will have a huge role for the Raiders. As a starter, Butler is looking to help the Raiders stop the run and also get after the quarterback. That for the Raiders will be huge. One thing that makes Butler a great defensive player is his gap integrity and the discipline he plays with on each play. He does not try to do too much, but just does his job, and the rest will fall into place.
Butler will also play a huge role for the young defensive linemen for the Raiders next season. They will be learning from one of the best in the game. Butler will make sure they are set up for success and they know what to expect when it comes to playing in the NFL. Butler has a lot to give on the football field still, and it is going to be great to watch next season.
