The Raiders' Many Unknowns Make Them Exciting Heading into 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders entered last season returning all of their defensive starters except for one player. Las Vegas' offense returned most of its starters from the prior season as well. The Raiders' coaching staff was not much different than it ended the prior season either.
Last offseason, the Raiders had few unknowns, other than how their first-time head coach would do and who the starting quarterback would be. Nearly everything else was relatively solidified. The Raiders entered last regular season with few unknowns and things still did not go their way.
Maybe having few unknowns made the Raiders predictable and easy to beat
Below are a few of the unknowns the Raiders enter the season with. While there are more unknowns than the ones listed below, and all of the unknowns will come with their fair share of growing pains, the unknowns can have positive results for the Silver and Black.
1. How will the Offensive Line Perform?
The Raiders' offensive line is arguably the unit's biggest question mark heading into this season. While the offensive line has returned most of the players from last season, they are all underneath a new coaching staff, learning new things everyday. Those things take time, especially with how detailed offensive linemen have to be on every play. Las Vegas may experience some growing pains along the offensive line, but if they can figure things out, and Chip Kelly can call the right plays, the Raiders' offense may surprise some this season.
2. How Dependable is Eric Stokes?
After losing multiple cornerbacks in free agency, the Raiders signed Stokes to help compensate for their losses. He is a former first round draft pick who had spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers. The Raiders only need Stokes to stay healthy and play servicable football. If he can do that, the Raiders' weakness at cornrback will be viewed differently.
3. How Dependable Will Isaiah Pola-Mao be This Season?
Pola-Mao has flashed his potential multiple times over the past two seasons, but this will be his first full season as a starter with the Raiders. He is a player the Raiders need to take the next step this year, as the Raiders addressed their needs in free agency and the NFL Draft, as if they were confident in Pola-Mao. The talented safety has a tremendous opportunity in front of him. He must take advantage.
