Daniel Carlson Moves Up in Raiders History
One player who has been consistent for the Las Vegas Raiders has been place kicker Daniel Carlson. Carlson has been a great player for the Raiders both on and off the field. He has been the one that you could count on when you need a big-time kick for this team.
He has been one of the best, if not the best, kickers in the National Football League the last few seasons. Carlson has been a great teammate, and he does whatever the team needs to be successful.
That is the biggest area of any team that does not get enough credit. The special teams unit plays a massive part in any game. That is one area the Raiders have been good at over the last few years.
This season, it has been a little shaky, but they have fixed the problems they had at the beginning of the season. Carlson plays a huge part in the Raiders' special teams unit. Even now, with all the new kickoff rules that change, Carlson is always looking for any advantage that he can give the team.
This last Sunday, Carlson got anything massive achievement in his career. One that will put him down in Raiders history forever.
"Daniel Carlson moved up to second all-time in franchise points scored after Sunday's win against the Tennessee Titans," said Levi Edwards of the Raiders.
"A 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter brought him up to 864 career points scored. This moved him past Pro Football Hall of Famer George Blanda (863), who was a quarterback and placekicker for the Raiders from 1967-1975, on the Raiders' all time scoring list."
"Since signing to the Raiders in 2018, Carlson has been named First-Team All-Pro in 2022, Second-Team All-Pro in 2021 and was the NFL's scoring co-leader in both of those seasons. He currently holds franchise records for most points scored in a season (150 in 2021) and highest single-season field goal percentage (94.3 in 2020)."
There's only one kicker, Justin Tucker, who's made more field goals than Carlson since 2018. Additionally, Carlson's 35 made field goals from 50+ yards are the third most in the NFL since 2000 among players in their first eight seasons."
"He's currently top 10 in the league in field goals made (11) this season.
