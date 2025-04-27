What Brought the Raiders to Darien Porter
Former Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter was a rising star heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
Not a perfect prospect by any means, but one with a very good outlook.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote: "Sixth-year senior with elite traits and special teams talent but only one year of starting experience at cornerback. Porter’s rep total is heavy on zone coverages but he has the athleticism, burst and speed to handle more man coverage. He has excellent zone awareness with the twitch and ball skills to expand his sphere of influence. He uses his length to shade downfield throws but needs to get stronger to improve his press, his contest and his tackling in run support. More schooling is needed as a pattern-matcher but his athletic profile and instant impact on special teams should create more confidence in projecting Porter’s continued ascension as a CB2/CB3."
For the Las Vegas Raiders' Brandon Yeargan, director of college scouting, and general manager John Spytek, the lack of experience wasn't too big of a red flag.
They trust their coaches.
"I think that's really our scouts job is to project what they're going to be in the future where we think they can grow, not only year one, but year two," said Yeargan. "That's kind of how we define players. Like by year two, what do we think this guy is for us. And with some of those guys you mentioned, we think there's a lot of untapped potential and growth with those guys in this facility and with our coaching staff."
Spytek added, "think one of the cool things about [Darien] Porter in particular is the collaboration between ourselves and Pete [Carroll] and the coaches and a vision for a player like that, that's incredibly empowering to the scouting department to be able to bring players that are unique like that to a coach and have them go, 'Hell yeah, I can work with that guy,' as opposed to, 'I'm not sure.' That's not the way Pete is and you guys will know that, but I think that pick in particular is a testament to Pete."
That is why the Raiders built the current staff the way they did -- under the image of Pete Carroll. High compete levels and the willingness to put in the work.
It might just help turn Darien Porter into something special.
