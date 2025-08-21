WATCH: Raiders RB Coach Deland McCullough Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' group of running backs has been a strength so far through training camp and the preseason. After finishing with the fewest rushing yards of any team in the National Football League last season, the Raiders are ready to turn things around.
Raiders Running Backs Coach Deland McCullough spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, linebacker Elandon Roberts spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Roberts Speaks
Q: You mentioned in mandatory minicamp you saw what Patrick Graham was trying to do, but he said, "No, not yet." Is he starting to implement that in, are you starting to pick up on that?
Roberts: "Yeah, most definitely starting to pick up on it because it's getting close to week one, so you need to start putting these tools in so then our defensive guys can use it to our advantage and stuff like that. I mean, you seen a little sprinkle in a 49ers game when [Jeremy] Chinn is able to be the best player he can be by cheating up, showing a little something something, and then he out of that, and being able to make a big turnover and stuff like that.
And one thing about this league is it's about who can get that ball and stuff like that. So defensively, if we can continue to get that ball, continually create plays no matter who's getting the turnover, we're going to be able to be a successful defense in this upcoming season."
Q: Kind of going back to talking about football IQ, how difficult is it to kind of have to adjust in so many different defensive sets that's already on the field, but also, how much fun is it to also have to be in charge of dealing with that as well?
Roberts: "It's not that many sets, it's not that many. It's just you got different people maybe be in, but it's kind of the same. I'm not going to get too deep into it. I don't know if the New England Patriots are listening to this, so I don't know, man, but I'm just messing around. But, yeah, if you understand the philosophy of PG's [Patrick Graham] defense, then you can understand where they're going with the philosophy of the defense and whatnot, and there is some highness to it that you have to have a height of IQ, but at the same time, man, they talk about it so much and they just really install it the right way to where they might start off to where it's just like this.
Then they'll install one nugget, then they install another nugget. Before you know it, you got a tool box of tools on one call that you can do to not let the offense manipulate the situation they may put you in, because they see what type of defense we're in."
