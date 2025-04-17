The Best Draft Class in Raiders History
The draft season is upon us, and the Las Vegas Raiders are less than two weeks away from starting their 2025 NFL Draft. The Silver and Black want to have a good draft class for the second straight draft because the Raiders have not found success over the years in drafting the right players, especially in the first round.
The Raiders have struggled by reaching for players that they can take in later rounds but select them way ahead of were most teams have them.
That has not work out for them. The Raiders for the most part is considered a bad drafting team. That changed in last year's draft and if they another good draft, things will change for the team.
Since the league is in draft season, we take a look at what Raiders draft class made the most impact on the franchise and is considered the best draft class in the history of the Raiders organization. There has been a lot of good draft classes in the rich history of this organization but only one has stood out from the rest.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano picked the 1968 Raiders draft class as the best in franchise history, and it is hard to disagree with that choice.
"The Raiders haven’t done much winning this century, but they have an extensive history book with several iconic players, including the 1968 class, which started with the first-round selection of Eldridge Dickey, the first Black quarterback ever drafted in the opening round," said Manzano. "Oakland moved him to receiver before Dickey ever threw a professional pass."
"Ken Stabler, the other quarterback drafted that year, completed several passes for the Silver and Black and guided them to a victory in Super Bowl XI over the Vikings. But the best player from this class was third-round left tackle Art Shell, who later became the head coach of the Raiders. Stabler and Shell are in the Hall of Fame."
The Raiders are looking to have another great class in 2025. They want to bring in the players that fit the role of what is meant to be a Raider and part of an organization that thrives on commitment. Now with the new regime, the Raiders are creating something new that can last for years.
