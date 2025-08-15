Raiders Offense Working on This Key Detail
The Las Vegas Raiders offense wants to be better this season and they want to be able to do different things. They want to be able to throw the ball short, middle, and deep. They want to be able to run the ball effectively. That will set up more of their play action game. They want to be able to keep the offense on the field when they are facing a third down. And also be confident when they are going for it on fourth down, and they need to convert.
There are many different ways an offense can beat a defense, but the Raiders know that there will be times when their offense will need to make adjustments. If they can do that, that will give them a better chance to win a lot of games this season. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has a lot of different offenses and ways the Raiders offense can be a challenge for any defense, but if the offense cannot get all the plays in order and know what they are doing, Kelly cannot run different styles of offense.
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has done a good job of getting into the playbook and making sure he is learning and knows what the offense is and how it works. Smith has a good grasp of the offense, and that is good news for the Raiders' offense. Smith also is spending time teaching the other players the offense or any questions they have, he is answering them to help them be better and make the team better.
One thing the Raiders have been doing this week in training camp is getting the ball out quickly.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders offense in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Offense Change of Speed
"The speed just got faster," said Carpenter. "That does a lot of different things. First of all, they are getting the ball out quickly. What does that do? It eliminates, you know, opportunities for pass rush. Does not mean that there are not times where they are doing five-step drops, but they are getting the ball out quickly."
"Getting the ball out to the running back quickly. Getting up quickly to the line of scrimmage. It allows the quarterback to have more time for the rest of the team, the offensive line being able to look, adjust, read the defense."
