BREAKING: Former Raiders WR Renfrow to Visit Today
The Las Vegas Raiders need a weapon to pair with All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers and that could mean turning to a familiar face.
NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that the Raiders were to be visited by former wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who wants to make a return from a year hiatus at 29 years old.
Renfrow visited the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.
The former Clemson Tigers standout is a Raiders fan favorite, having played with the organization for five seasons; Renfrow appeared in 73 games and made 23 starts. In 2021, Renfrow's 103 receptions and 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, all career bests, earned him a Pro Bowl nod.
Renfrow has 2,884 receiving yards to his name and on 269 career receptions. He totaled 17 touchdown receptions.
The veteran was cut by the Raiders after the 2023 season and he did not last season.
Renfrow was a solid option as a slot receiver and he would be a good addition to a Raiders offense that is looking to break out in 2025. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has Bowers to work with, alongside a strong wide receiver No. 1 (for now) in Jakobi Meyers.
The trade for quarterback Geno Smith changed the game for new head coach Pete Carroll's vision, as the Raiders can enter the upcoming season knowing they finally have competency at the position -- and proven experience.
Many believe the Raiders could take the NFL Draft's No. 1 wide receiver prospect Tetairoa McMillan at No. 6 overall. McMillan is a dominant player who could be a walk-in instant-impact player.
Per his scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep. He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins. McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot."
