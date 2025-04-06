Should the Raiders Replace Jack Jones with Will Johnson?
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to part ways with another starting cornerback in Jack Jones, per reports on Sunday.
If that is the case, they will need a top-flight talent in the NFL Draft to make an impact sooner rather than later. There are only a handful of names with the potential to do that; one of them is Will Johnson, a cornerback out of Michigan.
Riddled with injuries during his last year in Ann Arbor and failing to live up to that season's expectations, Johnson has slipped a bit when it comes to draft stock. However, he is still considered to be a top-15 talent.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compares Johnson to Jaycee Horn and believes there is Pro Bowl potential in the maize and blue standout.
"Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers," wrote Zierlein. "He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space. He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield.
"Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level. While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route-runners, as he might lack the recovery speed to close the distance at a desired rate. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern fail to stand out as impediments for what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler."
Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema rated Johnson as the draft's third-best option, right after Colorado sensation Travis Hunter and Texas star Jahdae Barron.
Overall, PFF has Johnson as No. 13 on the big board.
"Johnson is a long, lean cornerback with elite foot quickness and change-of-direction fluidity," wrote Sikkema. "His limited long speed will create questions about his man coverage reliability in the NFL, but having him play off coverage with his eyes on the ball as a zone-scheme wide cornerback could allow him to make impactful plays more often."
If the Raiders and new head coach Pete Carroll want a smart, sizeable cornerback with physicality and ball-skills, Johnson could be the answer. Whether they are willing to take him at No. 6 overall is a whole other question.
