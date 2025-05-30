Should the Raiders Trade for Jalen Ramsey?
The Las Vegas Raiders have made plenty of improvements to their roster in the offseason, earning them an amazing grade according to some sources. They will be one of the most improved teams next season, despite their schedule not doing them any favors.
Their biggest move of the off-season was trading for Geno Smith, and a lot of what they did in the NFL draft revolved around their offense as well. That's because they had one of the most inefficient offenses in the league last year, specifically in their ground game.
However, they have now flipped that on its head as they are projected to be a team that wants to run the ball as often as they can, and it's safe to say that their new offensive identity will be a team that pounds the rock.
Their identity on defense shouldn't change, as they will still be a team that relies heavily on their pass rush led by Maxx Crosby. The only thing they can hope for next season is for their defense to remain healthy, as without that, they won't be as successful as they can be.
The Raiders should be trying to be as successful as they can be, while some of their most impactful players are still on their rookie deals. That's why they should be doing as much as they can to get talented players in Las Vegas, they are just a couple of pieces away from being contenders.
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released an article detailing the players most likely to still get traded from their team. For the Raiders, they are listed as potential landing destinations for many players, with Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins included.
"Another high-profile Dolphins veteran whose age and salary could result in a summer split, Ramsey has reportedly been anticipating an exit for a while, despite just signing a $72 million extension last September.
He might soon get his wish of a clean slate, as Miami can save close to $10 million by trading the cornerback after June 1 as opposed to losing $8.5 million by dealing the former Los Angeles Rams star prior to June 1. All signs point to Ramsey playing elsewhere in 2025".
The Raiders would benefit heavily from having Ramsey in their backfield, even if he is past his glory days. Ramsey's attitude would fit well with Raider Nation, and he would give them a lockdown defender that would only make it even trickier for opposing teams to game-plan against the Raiders.
Be sure you follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss any offseason story again.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else when you go like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.