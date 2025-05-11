BREAKING: Raiders Sign Former Pro Bowl Linebacker
It’s official. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Raiders have officially signed 29-year-old and former second-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys Jaylon Smith.
“After a weekend tryout, the Raiders are signing former Cowboys and Giants LB Jaylon Smith, per source.” Wrote Schefter. “Smith now returns to the Raiders, where he played in 2023, his last NFL season.”
Smith hasn't played a snap of regulation football since November 5th, 2023, oddly enough for the Raiders in a 30-6 victory over the New York Giants. That game was Antonio Pierce’s debut as interim head coach.
That was the only game he played in that season but after being away from the NFL fully for a season, he now looks to secure a spot on the roster as Pete Carroll looks to install a new era of success in Las Vegas.
Smith was a starter for the Cowboys, being named a Pro Bowler in 2019, signing a massive extension that year. During his time in Dallas, Smith was part of a formidable linebacker room with Sean Lee and Leighton Vander Esch, helping Dallas make the playoffs under Jason Garrett make the postseason in 2018.
However, he was released in his sixth season due to poor performance and the Cowboys wanting to void his 2022 injury guarantee before it was locked into his deal.
Since then, Smith has bounced around the league since.
Smith does come with injury concerns.
In his junior year at Notre Dame, Smith was a projected top 5 player. However, in the Fiesta Bowl, Smith tore both his ACL and LCL, requiring surgery. His draft stock fell and he went from top 5 pick to falling to the Cowboys in the second round.
Smith was given a four-year, $6.4 million contract with $4.4 million guaranteed. In fact, Smith was lucky he didn’t drop further as he had to miss his entire rookie season due to rehabilitation and was only selected by the Cowboys because he was operated on by Cowboys’ doctor Dan Cooper, thus the Cowboys had better health information come draft day.
His injury led to massive changes in college football, including the practice of bowl game opt-outs and helped expand the college football playoff.
Since leaving the Cowboys after four games in 2021, he played two with the Green Bay Packers before finishing his season with the New York Giants.
He remained on the Giants in 2022, playing 13 games with the team, helping the team make the NFL playoffs where they defeated the Minnesota Vikings before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Smith's older brother Rod Smith, played five years in the NFL. He spent three years with Jaylon in Dallas and was a Raider for three games.
Smith will be on the field among many undrafted free agents and veteran players looking for their next NFL opportunity.
