John Spytek's Unspoken Plan For Geno Smith
The trade for quarterback Geno Smith will no doubt be the biggest move the Las Vegas Raiders make this first offseason under new general manager John Spytek. For this to be the case, look to the implications for the long-term.
At the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback's introductory press conference, Spytek fielded a question regarding how he saw Smith fitting into the overall vision -- the sprawling plan.
"We talked when we Pete and I got these jobs about every avenue we could explore to find a quarterback, we would do, and to have one that's as accredited as him," Spytek told reporters. "We were just talking upstairs, his journey, the adversity he's been through, it's going to be a great resource to our players and this organization. I mean, he's kind of seen the worst, he's been through it, and he's come out the other side. And we expect him to do all the things a quarterback does. Throw the ball really well, he can do that. And then, you know, be a great leader for us too. You have a few guys on each roster that set the direction of your team, and I know Geno’s up for that task, so that's why Pete and I are so thrilled to have him here.”
Of course, what went unspoken is the key here.
What Smith really gives the Raiders is a bargaining chip -- they can now hold off on taking a risk in the 2025 NFL Draft, avoid drafting a shaky top prospect like Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado or reaching on a prospect like Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.
It affords the Raiders time in the draft; now, they can wait until the second, third, fourth rounds to take a signal caller. The risk is lower. The return on investment might be, too, but Smith plays a role in minimizing that.
Whoever the Raiders take could sit for the next two, perhaps even three seasons under Smith. Development the Green Bay Packers Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers method. Avoid throwing a prospect into the fire.
The Raiders are hosting Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Dart, and Ohio State's Will Howard on Wednesday.
That is the plan.
