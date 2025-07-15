Who Will Be the Raiders' Best OL?
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most underrated offensive line units in the NFL.
Some members of Raider Nation do not agree and feel like the team’s offensive line performance was lackluster last season. However, on paper, this unit should be at least above average in 2025.
Many factors will contribute to Las Vegas's formidable offensive line unit, including health and a new, more favorable offensive scheme.
Raiders fans should expect serious improvement from this group heading into the 2025 season. If this offensive line is at least average, the offense’s floor elevates significantly.
But who is the Raiders’ best offensive lineman?
There is an obvious answer, and a few players who have the chance to take the crown.
The obvious answer is left tackle Kolton Miller, who has been one of the most underrated linemen in the NFL for the last few seasons.
Miller has been close to establishing himself as a franchise cornerstone in the last few seasons. He enters his age-29 season and his eighth season in the league.
According to Pro Football Focus, Miller was the fourth-best tackle in football last season with an 80.6 grade. He had the third-best PFF grade of his career in 2024, which he wants to improve.
Miller will once again be one of the best players wearing Silver and Black next season, and it would not be surprising to see him hold off the Raiders’ young linemen as the best on the team.
One player who has a chance to pass him is center Jackson Powers-Johnson. The former Oregon Duck will step into the starting job this season after the Raiders released Andre James.
Powers-Johnson is a nasty run-blocker, always looking to obliterate defenders and climb to the next level. It would not shock anyone to see him become one of the best run-blocking centers in the league next season.
Being a young player with so much promise, Powers-Johnson can pass Miller as the Raiders’ best lineman with a good year.
One player who could be a wild card to be the best lineman on the team is DJ Glaze. The third-round pick in the 2024 draft showed flashes of brilliance and took the starting right tackle job from Thayer Munford.
As of now, however, it is hard to see anyone passing Miller as the Raiders’ top offensive lineman this season. We will have to see it to believe it.
