Kolton Miller's Leadership Going Long Way in Raiders' New System

The Las Vegas Raiders are banking on having a much-improved offense in 2026. They have the offensive weapons they need to improve, but it all starts up front with the offensive line. That is where the Silver and Black need to be better, and they know it. That is why it was important to get these guys together as soon as possible to create chemistry and learn the new offense. It is never easy when you have a new offense to install and learn in just a few months.

The hard part is that some offensive linemen have gone through multiple offensive schemes with the Raiders, and they are looking for stability in that area. That is something no one wants to go through, and it could be a reason why they have not been good over the last few seasons. Learning a new offense each season is never a recipe for success, but now they are learning a new one and hoping it lasts a long time.

Kolton Miller Leading the Way Once Again

Las Vegas Raiders star LT Kolton Miller | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The offensive linemen that they are leaning on to get it going are veteran left tackle Kolton Miller . Miller is the longest-tenured Raider. He has been with the organization for his whole career. He was drafted by the franchise back in 2018. He has been the leader of this team, especially the offensive line. He is one of the best left tackles in the NFL, and he is going to be the key for this team next season. You know what you are going to get from him, and it is all about staying healthy.

"He [Kolton Miller] has played a lot of football, and that is what you love about him," said Raiders offensive line coach Rick Dennison. "He has obviously been in some systems; he knows what we are doing. It may be called something else. His experience, his leadership, he has been great in the room. Helping guys do some studying, just giving them different angles to look at. He is getting better every day still. It has been a stabilizing factor."

Miller Must Be a Leader

Miller will lead this group again next season, and the key for him is staying healthy. He is still playing at a high level and wants to do whatever it takes to give his team the best chance of success. He is a great leader on and off the field, and a player you can always count on, no matter what you need most.