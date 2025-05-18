Raiders' AJ Cole Is Truly Elite
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get back to their winning ways in 2025. The Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason that have put the franchise in the best position to be successful.
Owner Mark Davis have brought in new head coach Pete Carroll to get the team back to the playoffs and give the team a veteran leader on and off the field and give them a coach that knows how to get the best out of this players and knows how to get a franchise going in the right direction.
The Silver and Black have also brought in a veteran quarterback in Geno Smith, who will give them stability at the quarterback position. New general manager John Spytek, along with Carroll, made that trade possible. Carroll and Smith know each other well from their days in Seattle. The Raiders have a lot to be excited about, heading into the new season.
But one part of the Raiders team that many will not talk about or forget about is their special teams. And when we talk about the Raiders' special team, man, they are special. The Raiders have one of the best units in the National Football League. It is led by place kicker Daniel Carlson and punter AJ Cole. Those two are one of the best, if not the best, kick/punter duos in the whole league.
We have seen time after time over the last few seasons how important the special teams have been for the Raiders. They have been able to keep the team in the game by flipping the field and helping the team win games.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about Raiders punter AJ Cole being the best punter in the NFL on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The next guy is without a doubt the best punter," said Carpenter. "I do not care who you are. There are two others that I think are elite. AJ Cole ... when it comes to punters, you may make an argument for one other, but they are 1a and 1b. That is Daniel Carlson, he is elite. He is a game changer. Last year, he should have been the MVP of this football team."
