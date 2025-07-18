PODCAST: 10 Issues Facing the Raiders Training Camp No. 5
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode continues a ten-part series on the issues facing the 2025 Silver and Black, examining the dichotomy of the Raiders' past.
The Las Vegas Raiders this morning are only four days away from the start of the 2025 NFL Training Camp, and expectations are sky high.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
The Raiders signed the best defender in the National Football League to a massive deal this offseason, and Maxx Crosby is poised to lead this franchise under the tutelage of Pete Carroll back to greatness.
He spoke recently after practice about the Raider Nation and his thoughts on the state of the franchise.
You can read a partial transcript of all he said below.
Defensive End Maxx Crosby
Q: General thoughts, first day of OTAs, what do you think? Maxx Crosby: "Amazing. We're having a lot of fun. It's been how many weeks is, I don't know, six weeks now. Yeah, six weeks in, just getting around the guys, being around Coach [Pete] Carroll. Lot of new coaches, lot of new faces, but it's been incredible. It's a breath of fresh air. We've been having so much fun and getting better every single day, working our asses off. It's been a hell of a journey so far."
Q: What's different or stands out about the way Pete Carroll runs practices compared to all the coaches you've had in the past? Crosby: "Yeah, no, it's not about what we did in the past, it's about what we're doing now. And Coach [Pete] Carroll, he's been amazing. He's hilarious, he loves the game of football, he's obsessed with it. Makes it fun, makes it enjoyable every day you show up in the building and that's all you can ask for. He's a legendary coach, resume speaks for itself, and I'm just trying to learn as much as I possibly can from him."
Q: What have you thought of Ashton Jeanty? Crosby: "Oh, he's been awesome. Ashton [Jeanty] is a great kid. I've been able to know him before he got drafted here. We have some of the similar people around us, shout out to Rubicon, all my guys over there. But he's a great kid, humble kid, I think, just the fact that a kid like him could have went anywhere in the country and decided to stay at Boise State and go out there and have the best year at running back, I think, arguably, he ever had. But just shows the testament to the to the type of person he is. So, it's been awesome. It's only been a couple weeks with him, but I love the kid he's a hell of a worker, hell of a player, and excited to be teammates with him."
Q: You've talked about going hard every rep your whole career. Do you see that in a kid like Brock Bowers, in terms of trying to make that next step after what he did last year? Crosby: "Brock [Bowers], he came into the league and made his claim very loud and clear. He's an unbelievable player. He can do everything on the field, he's dynamic, super humble kid, and he's got more to grow. He's got a lot of room to do it. You can do it for one year, but it's, 'What are you going to do the next year?' And he's that type of person. Brock is never somebody you have to worry about if he's going to show up on time or if he's going to work hard. He's just a humble football guy to the core. So, more guys you have like that on the team, the better chance you've got at winning. So, yeah, I got nothing but good things to say about Brock, and him getting his degree as well. It's a really cool accomplishment and something I plan on doing here soon, too."
