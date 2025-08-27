Key Timeline For Raiders' New Addition Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to move toward a roster that is much different than the one that took the field at the end of last season. Of course, after a 4-13 2024 campaign, that is a wise move for the Silver and black.
So was adding veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Uncharted Territory for Cooper
Cooper has plenty of experience, but his addition to the Raiders shortly before the start of the regular season posed a different set of circumstances than Cooper is familiar with.
Although Cooper has played for multiple teams, this offseason marked the first time in his decade in the league that Cooper was a free agent. That presented a different type of challenge for Cooper than he expected.
Following his first practice with the Raiders after signing with them, Cooper explained that his time away from the game gave him a different perspective. However, being back on the field is precisely where the talented receiver belongs.
"Yeah, it was my first time being a free agent. Didn't really know what to expect, but I think it was a cool process. I got some time to sit back, reflect. Obviously, it's been my longest offseason without doing things like OTAs, minicamp, or training camp really. So I've been chilling for a while in terms of being in the locker room, not really having that camaraderie for all those months. But like I said, hopping back out there today, it's just it feels like riding a bike," Cooper said.
Cooper Will be Ready by Week 1
Cooper has undoubtedly missed valuable time, as the regular season starts in just over a week. The Raiders open the season on the road against the New England Patriots. Cooper noted that although he was not with a team during the offseason workouts, preseason, or camp, he stayed prepared.
"Yeah, just keep my routes sharp, make sure I'm running routes, make sure I'm lifting, staying strong, things of that nature. You always want to be sharp as a receiver with your route running," Cooper said.
“I think [I'll be ready for Week 1.] I got to get my legs back underneath me. That flight kind of did something to me, lack of sleep, but yeah, I'll be ready. I'm a professional at the end of the day, so I know how much time we have until that first game. I'll definitely be ready."
