Raiders Expected to Make Progress in Carroll's First Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have put together a solid offseason after a quiet free agency period and an NFL Draft haul that has caught the attention of many around the league. John Spytek secured a draft haul which could produce multiple significant contributors as rookies.
After finishing last season near the bottom of the league in several statistical categories, Las Vegas hopes to take strides this season. The Silver and Black have reason to believe the upcoming season will have a different look and feel from the past two disappointing seasons.
Eric D. Williams of FOX Sports predicted the Raiders would go 7-10 in Carroll's first season with the team. While it is a losing record, it would nearly double the Raiders' win total from last season, which would make it a successful season to many. Adding three wins this season would be huge.
The Raiders have a long way to go but progress would have been made. A 7-10 record would reflect that progress has been made but that there is room to grow. That would be a fair way of explaining how the Raiders' offseason has went as a whole.
"With a culture-building head coach who brings a championship pedigree in Pete Carroll, the Raiders should be more competent and competitive. However, that will not hide talent deficiencies at linebacker, in the secondary and along the offensive line," Williams said.
"Las Vegas could still struggle to consistently score on offense when teams take away tight end Brock Bowers and load the box to contain rookie phenom Ashton Jeanty. And I have concerns with how the Raiders will hold up in the back end defensively. But Carroll and the Raiders will find a way to hover around the .500 mark. Carroll has had just four losing seasons in 18 years as a head coach in the NFL."
The Raiders' turnaround will take more than one offseason to complete. However, they can at least prove progress has been made in Spytek and Carroll's first offseason in Las Vegas. Most do not think the Raiders are Super Bowl contenders and the playoffs would be a stretch, considering the AFC West and the strengh of its teams.
