Will Raiders Draft Class Pave the Way in 2025?
The Las Vegas Raiders did a phenomenal job in the draft, and that was largely driven by how effective their front office was at targeting what the team's needs were and how best to set themselves up for success.
Mark Davis, John Spytek, and Pete Carroll all did everything they could to enter next season with as much potential for them to exceed expectations. Raider Nation finally has some hope to look forward to after years of mediocrity in the NFL. 2025 has the potential to turn things around.
Spytek's priority of team strengths after drafting Ashton Jeanty in the first round led to a draft class that is optimized towards the ground game, and that's evident with their second-round selection of Jack Bech.
The Raiders had a high number of draft picks, which was great for them as they have plenty of roster spots that need continuity and definite starters before they can begin to be successful. Did the Raiders optimize their high volume of picks the most effectively?
That's the question that Josh Edwards, sports writer for CBS Sports, poses in his article, where he examines each team that had more draft picks than the rest and examines how they used their draft picks. He believes Spytek did a good job in his first year as the Raiders' general manager.
"It was a Pete Carroll draft meshed with a Mark Davis draft. A desire to field a strong run game gave way to the long, fast, traits-y prospects who have often been associated with the organization. Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter, TCU wide receiver Jack Bech and Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. all fulfill positions of need for the organization".
Given that this year's draft class was one they had to nail if they wanted to pick up any steam for next season, the Raiders did an excellent job at drafting players that would fit Carroll's scheme and also have plenty of potential to grow into significant and impactful players for their organization.
Darien Porter was a player that all the coaching staff bought into. JJ Pegues may have been a late-round pick, but he's a chess piece the Raiders will be able to use on both defense and offense. The Raiders only won four games last season, but all these improvements made to their roster will result in more wins next season.
