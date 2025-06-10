Raiders' Rookies Primed to Make an Impact
The Las Vegas Raiders emphasized their offensive line in the NFL Draft for the second season in a row. This year, the Raiders drafted offensive linemen Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant in the third round, respectively. Both linemen have a chance to become significant contributors.
The Raiders' second round draft pick from last season, offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson believes the rookies are coming along well. Following Organized Team Activities, Powers-Johnson elaborated on the rookies' progress.
"Yeah, those guys are awesome. I mean, the rookies are great. It's kind of funny to say rookies because I’m kind of a rookie. No, they've been awesome. They've done everything that's been asked of them. They're here early, and they're doing everything that they need to do," Powers-Johnson said.
"And I think they're doing a great job of finding people to learn under, and I've done the best I could. I've had them over at my house couple times, doing laundry, cooking meat, trying to learn on the Traeger. I mean, I'm only 22, still trying to hone those skills in, so maybe that's another offseason goal.”
Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team noted that Grant has the physical tools to be a successful offensive lineman for the Raiders.
Grant is explosive. He carries his weight extremely gracefully and will be afforded more room on his frame to carry more mass and build his functional strength while still being an upper-echelon athlete. He’s capable of exploding out of his stance and climbing to the second level or creating space through his first three steps on his tracks," Grant said.
"With his range, backside cutoff blocks to second-level defenders should allow him to do his part to help create explosive runs, too. The zone schemes are looking at a true weapon in the run game with his athleticism, provided you can enhance and hone his hand usage.
"Grant has a strong grip, but his punch placement is erratic, and it robs him of some of his knockback power when fitting the run or stunning pass rushers on the edge. His initial fit can stray wide, and his hands need to become more active and less complacent to get back into the strike zone of defenders and ensure he’s not at risk of a holding penalty."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about this story right now!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this story right now!