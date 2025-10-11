Time for Raiders' Depth to Prove They're Built to Win
The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-4 and in need of a spark in any way possible. Las Vegas has lost four games in a row and hope to stop the bleeding this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. However, to do so, the Raiders will need as much help as it can get from every player that sees the field.
Depth is Key
On Cutdown Day, the Raiders kept plenty of defensive linemen, specifically defensive ends. Las Vegas knew there was a chance they could use some of those talented but overlooked defensive linemen. Just six games into the season and the Raiders' assumption was proven correct.
Prior to practice this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained what veteran defnsive end Charles Snowden brings to the team. He is expected to get more playing time after the unexpected release of Germaine Pratt earlier this week.
"The one thing that Snow [Charles Snowden] did a great job of last year and has continued, we asked him, the physicality, to show us that. He has the length. He has all the measurables. Wanted to see the physicality, and he answered that in terms of displaying it in practice, throughout training camp, and even when he got into the game. So, that's a positive, and then to have the flexibility as outside linebacker, to be able to play coverage, rush, be productive in terms of batted balls," Graham said.
“This guy, he got his hand on the ball last week. He does it in practice all the time. And then, I honestly think the big guys, especially the edge guys like the Maxx [Crosby], the Malcolm's [Koonce], their energy is contagious. So, he's a great energy guy in terms of how he works out there on the field. He's vocal, works hard, he flies around the field. When you see those long bodies flying around the field, it picks up the defense, picks up the team."
The Raiders hope Snowden, along with others, can help turn things around enough on Sunday to help prevent a 1-5 start to the season. Times like these are perfect for players trying to earn more playing time and make a name for themselves. Snowden is one of those players for Las Vegas.
