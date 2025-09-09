Why the Raiders' Offseason is Already Paying Dividends
The Las Vegas Raiders' turnaround may have begun much quicker than some thought was possible heading into the offseason.
One Offseason Decision Has Already Paid Off
The Raiders finally appear to have solved their issues at quarterback. All it took was a timely and affordable trade for veteran quarterback Geno Smith to quickly spark a turnaround. Eric Williams of FOX Sports believes Smith had one of Sunday's most notable performances.
"It’s been a minute since Las Vegas had competent quarterback play. But the arrival of Smith via trade from the Seattle Seahawks created some stability for Carroll in his return to the sideline, along with playmaking ability for offensive coordinator Chip Kelly," Williams said.
"Geno Smith had 362 passing yards in Week 1, the most by any player in his Raiders’ debut in team history. Smith was surgical against the blitz. According to Next Gen Stats, Smith finished 9 of 13 for 189 yards and a touchdown when facing the blitz against New England."
Following the Raiders' win over the Patriots, Smith explained that the Raiders' productive outing is the kind of football they aim to play moving forward. Las Vegas' offense paced the team and gave its defense run support they have not had in several seasons.
"I mean, that's how we want to play football. We want to make sure that we make the right reads. I want to make sure that I'm making the right decisions and getting the ball into the hands of the playmakers. We got a lot of great players, and that's something we can take advantage of. So, I'm going to spread the ball around, if need be, but I'm going to find the open guy first and foremost," Smith said.
There were likely other plays Smith would have liked to have back, none more than the interception he threw that stopped the Raiders' early momentum. Smith explained how he and his teammates responded after the interception he threw.
"I think I say it all the time, I'm me. You know what I'm saying? That's all I think about. I don't think about nothing else. I'm me. I know who I am. I know what I can do. Mistakes happen. Things happen within the game. There was a tipped pass. I made the right read. Could have made a better throw. But those guys made a play on it, and the ball tipped up, guy made a play," Smith said.
"I'm not going to hang my head. I'm going to keep going. I'm me. And Coach tells the story about Rick Barry, and one day I'll get to that with you guys. I just know who I am. I know what I can do on that field, so I never worry."
