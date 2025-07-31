Raiders DTs Can Break Out with Wilkins Release
The Las Vegas Raiders made the difficult decision to release defensive tackle Christian Wilkins last week.
Locker room problems and a murky recovery timeline led to the team cutting ties with the star defensive lineman just one year into a four-year, $110 million deal.
Former Raiders general manager Tom Telesco envisioned pairing Wilkins with Maxx Crosby and forming an elite duo on the defensive line. That never materialized, and the new regime decided to move on.
With Wilkins’ release, the Raiders must reimagine what they want the defensive line to look like. Crosby will be a leader in that room, while players like Adam Butler will take on larger roles.
It also means the young defensive tackles the Raiders have added in the last few seasons will have the opportunity to earn more snaps. Young players taking on more responsibility can be an encouraging sign for the future of a defense.
The Raiders brought in Jonah Laulu before the start of the season last year after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts. Laulu was a seventh-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Laulu was a fine reserve for the Silver and Black last season, posting 35 tackles, three for loss, two quarterback hits, three passes defended, and a sack.
Laulu has intriguing physical tools, and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham should feel comfortable letting him loose more often this season. It should not come as a surprise to anyone if Laulu becomes a quality starter for this team.
The Raiders selected two defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team has high hopes for Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues.
Hemingway, a fourth-round pick out of South Carolina, is an athletic presence who can create havoc on the interior.
He has room to grow when it comes to getting off blocks and fitting the run, but the Raiders can put him on the field on passing downs and send him after the quarterback.
Pegues has an interesting physical profile, as he can play as a 3-tech or over the center. Will the Raiders consider playing him off the edge?
The release of Wilkins made things uncertain in Las Vegas along the defensive line, but the team has the pieces to mitigate the loss. We’ll see how Graham deploys them.
