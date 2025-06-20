Podcast: Facts We Know About the Raiders No. 4
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to some key players to help Pete Carroll lead the resurgence of the Silver and Black.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode features part four of a five-part series on the facts surrounding the Silver and Black.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Devin White appears to be back in his elite shape and health, which made him a star.
Devin White delivered some incredibly insightful information during the final mandatory minicamp practice.
You can read a partial transcript of all he said below.
Linebacker Devin White
Q: It seems to me, watching you, that you're moving like you used to. Was it just a case of getting healthy and now you are?
White: "Yeah, I think a lot of it was. Dealt with some things in my foot that was kind of very triggering and trying to play through it, and it just took a lot of rehab to just get back to myself. But now I'm able to just be myself and just have fun."
Q: What made you want to come here to Las Vegas?
White: "John Spytek, number one. We've got a great relationship. When I got drafted in '19, he took me out to dinner. In the process in Baton Rouge, he came down. We had a genuine relationship, myself, him, his kids, his family. They used to wear my jersey and everything. And just when I came here on a visit, it was the first visit that I decided to take, and Coach Pete [Carroll] was genuine, and I could see the camaraderie he had and what he believed in and what he wanted to do with this organization. I'm cool with being part of a build, and then when the success happens, I'll feel like I had a part in it. So, I mean we just hit it off. With PG [Patrick Graham], he sat me down, walked me through the defense, showed me how I could be used, and that was very big. Because if you've got good attributes, you want to be used to help the team, and that's what type of coach he is. And Coach JG [John Glenn] had a lot of energy, and playing for a guy like that, he makes you want to come to work."
Q: You said in the past that these can be opportunities for you to show what the past was. Do you look at this as one of those opportunities?
White: "Yeah, I look at it as a opportunity that I'm very grateful for. That's why I've been taking advantage of the OTAs and everything, the phases, to just come here and work my butt off and just show them that I'm committed, I'm bought in and I appreciate the process. It ain't nothing like the process. You start from the bottom, and then you try to work your way up to the top."
Q: You and Elandon Roberts bring a lot of experience to the table, so what do you try to teach these young guys?
White: "Oh man, just how to just grind, how to put your head down and grind, and how to be a smart football player. I think that's what Lavonte [David] showed me a lot of years playing together on just how to play the game within the game, and you can go out there and make more plays. Because if you're not making plays, you're not helping your team if we're just going to be real. It's about what you can do on the field and being able to get turnovers and key sacks, knocking people out of field goal range and just communication. I think that's the biggest thing that I feel like that'll be helpful to this defense, to this team, to this organization, is communication."
Q: What did John Spytek share about his vision for this franchise that sold you?
White: "Man, he wants to win. When we got to Tampa together, they weren't a winning franchise at the time. They had recently won before, just like the Raiders. And you've got to bring in the right people. You've got to bring in like-minded people, and I think that's just what he's trying to do is just establish that identity, and that starts with the head coach and the GM, and you go get players that fit them. And I think that's what they've been doing, and I mean, you've got to take it a day at a time. Rome wasn't built overnight, so we just finished some good practices, but we've got to go reset, and we've got to keep working so when we come back, we can pick up where we left off."
