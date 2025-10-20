How the Raiders Regressed in Week 7
In week 7 of the NFL in 2025, the Las Vegas Raiders had less than 100 yards of total offense in an utterly embarrassing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. This was their chance to turn the season around, and they didn't even put up a fight.
From the moment the Raiders' first drive began, it was clear what kind of game it was going to be for them. A holding penalty committed by Jackson Powers-Johnson negated any positive momentum they gained from one of the longest plays of offense they had on the day, a ten-yard pass to Tre Tucker.
One Step Forward, Two Steps Back
Geno Smith's biggest contribution to the Raiders offense was a 13-yard throw to Ashton Jeanty, wherein Jeanty had 18 yards after the catch. Anemic doesn't even begin to describe the state of their offense; they only had three first downs all game and went 0/7 on third down attempts.
It's not all on the offense, after all; the Chiefs put up 31 points on them. The Chiefs had five straight scoring games that didn't let up until the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter. And yet, the most disappointing part about this loss is this team's reluctance to use the talent they have on their roster.
Jeanty had a career-low six carries against the Chiefs for a measly 21 yards on the ground. Through the air, he only saw one target, which he turned into their biggest gain of the game. The Raiders spent the sixth pick on Jeanty for a reason; there's no reason why he shouldn't be more involved in the offensive game plan.
There should never be a situation where Dylan Laube is getting 33% of the amount of carries Jeanty is getting. I understand the Chiefs have an impressive defensive line, but the staggering amount of reduced carries for Jeanty gives off the impression that they aren't confident in who he is as a player.
These are the number of times Jeanty ran the ball in their last four games: 17, 21, 14, and 23. The Raiders still had a poor offensive line in those games, but they gave Jeanty plenty of opportunities to overcome that weakness.
This was one of their worst losses so far this season, and something needs to be changed about this team. They are showing no life on the football field, and they are slowly but surely losing the support of Raider Nation.
