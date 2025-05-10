Will Raiders RB Dylan Laube Make Roster in 2025?
One thing that the Las Vegas Raiders want to do way better next season is run the ball well. Last season, the Silver and Black had the worst run game in the National Football League. No matter what the Raiders tried, it did not work all of last season.
The Raiders if they want to get things going in the right direction in 2025, will need a run game that is good and can be reliable to the offense and quarterback.
New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll likes his offense to run the ball and this offseason, alongside new general manager John Spytek, they have addressed the running back position. One move they made in free agency was getting a veteran back in the building.
And in the 2025 NFL Draft, they drafted the best running back in the 2025 class. They are set up well to have a bounce-back year overall and at the running back position.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about whether Raiders running back Dylan Laube will make the roster for the Raiders in 2025 on the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"If they keep four [running backs] they're kind of on the outside looking in for the 53 man. Okay, Dylan Laube. This is a guy with the addition of Tommy Mellot, who is going to find himself on the outside looking in," said Carpenter. "Mellot can do the kick return, the punt return, wide receiver, he can even do a little bit of running back in the right situation."
"I talked about his ability to get small. So that probably sets up Laube, not probably but it does set up Laube on the outside looking in. Clearly Raheem and Jeanty have made the team. I think Zamir [White] and Sincere [McCormick] are not locks but certainly the favorites."
"Laube got a chance last year and fumbled. And when you are young, that is brutal. When you are a young player, you have to earn trust. They were excited about him, and then that fumble, when you are a team scrapping and fighting, looking for a win, and things seem to fall or seem to spiral, it put Laube in a bad spot. He worked hard. More than one person commented on his work ethic to fix that."
