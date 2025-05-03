Raiders Should Keep Eye on This College QB
While it may be a bit early, it's never premature to start looking at the 2026 NFL Draft's quarterback class, especially after such an abysmal group in 2025.
While the Raiders used picks to address their quarterback position, the long-term NFL future of Geno Smith remains a mystery as the veteran gunslinger begins his first season in the Silver and Black.
Thus in Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer's Way Too Early mock draft, he sees the Raiders selecting South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers with the sixth overall pick. And the pick makes a lot of sense.
"Sellers might be the most intriguing quarterback in the country in 2025, given the flashes he showed when healthy as the Gamecocks starter." Wrote Fischer. "He’s physically imposing with rare size and a cannon for an arm, and has bigger upside than just about anybody in the potential class of quarterbacks. His skill set will no doubt intrigue Pete Carroll and allow Vegas to find its long-term option under center."
It would be a perfect pick. A monster among men, when I look at Sellers, I see a quarterback that could become the next Steve McNair.
Sellers was the third quarterback mocked after Penn State's Drew Aller and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.
It is my opinion that Sellers is the best quarterback in the class and that both Aller and Nussmeier are overrated. Fischer shared his opinion on both passers.
Fischer sees the Jets selecting Allar at three.
"After signing Justin Fields, it’s clear the Jets could be in the market for a new signal-caller to build the franchise around in 2026. Allar very well could have been a top-10 pick had he entered the ’25 draft, but returning to school should pay off long term as he rounds off a few of the edges when it comes to his decision making and starts to live up to the kind of ceiling that many believe he has. "
Fischer also sees the Saints selecting Nussmeier at five.
"There’s a nonzero chance that the Saints would look to trade up to the top pick if native son Arch Manning enters the draft, but should that scenario not come to pass, Kellen Moore can still land a true franchise quarterback from just up the road in Nussmeier (whose dad just happens to be the team’s offensive coordinator)."
Sellers, unlike Nussmeier and Allar, has the NFL arm, playmaking ability, and composure to be great. Considering the playstyle of Geno Smith, Sellers would be a perfect heir to the throne.
