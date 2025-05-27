Big Year Upcoming for Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett
The Las Vegas Raiders will not only have a new look at the head coaching position with Pete Carroll, and a new quarterback under center in Geno Smith. The Raiders will look different on the defensive side of the ball as well.
One position that the Raiders will look different next season is the cornerback position. The Raiders will have some turnover at the cornerback position and will have to figure out who the starters will be
The Raiders, as it stands right now, are thin at the cornerback position. This offseason the Raiders lost starting cornerback Nate Hobbs. The Raiders also lost more secondary help after Tre'von Moehrig and Marcus Epps went elsewhere this offseason.
The Raiders will go with young starting cornerback Jakorian Bennett as one starter. Bennett has shown flashes of what he can do and can be special. Last season Bennett struggled with injury but when he was on the field, he was good for the Raiders. Next season, we will look to take another step in getting better.
The Raiders have more unproven talent at the cornerback position but they all have upside. The Raiders will have to go into minicamp and training camp looking for ways they can have another good start, and it is highly possible. The team also brought in veteran cornerback Eric Stokes in free agency to bring that much needed leadership to the cornerback room.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how the Raiders will go about the cornerback position and how they are very thin at that position heading into the 2025 season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Best corner on the team is Jakorian Bennett," said Carpenter. "In his first season, he struggled with confidence. But he was the guy I talked about all last season, and boy did he respond. He played so well. Injury ended his season early, and this is a massive year for him. He can set himself up with big-time generational money if he stays healthy for the entire season and plays the way he played last year."
"He is a solid player. He is extremely fast, very aggressive ... He is a very good press corner. He is tailor made for what Patrick Graham wants to do. Literally tailor-made. And he is such an exceptional player. And what a great kid."
You can find our Facebook page right now, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
We also invite you to always follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr for updates.