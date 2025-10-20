Fatal Flaws Are on the Verge of Ruining Raiders' Season
There were certain things the Las Vegas Raiders could not afford to have happen if they planned on having a productive season. Injuries, poor playcalling on offense and poor play from their prized offseason addition, quarterback Geno Smith, were a few of those reasons.
Within seven games, each of those things happened and the Raiders have not been able to recover. Las Vegas enters their bye week scrambling to find a way to stop the season from spiraling any more out of control than it already has.
Raiders Must Make Progress
Following Sunday's embarrassing loss, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith shared his thoughts on the issues the Raiders have had on offense to start the season. Smith has undoubtedly struggled but so has the offense as a whole. Smith noted the Raiders are a young team that is still developing.
“It should’ve already turned over in my opinion. Like I said, we are a developing young team. When I look at what is going on, I think that is the reason that I am here, to help and to help right this ship. It’s tough, man," Smith said.
"Mentally, you prepare all week. I thought we had a good week of practice. I thought we had a good game plan going in. I thought guys were focusing, and were locked in."
Smith also noted that although the Raiders are young and developing, they are doing something that must be corrected, as opposing defenses are successful at too high of a rate against the Raiders' offense for Las Vegas' mistakes to not play a role.
“There’s something that we didn’t do right to have this outcome. There’s a lot of soul searching that has to be done. Every man has got to look within himself. A great coach once told me not to be a finger pointer but a thumb pointer. I point the thumb right at myself and ask what I have to do to get better and how can I help my teammates get better," Smith said.
"That is the reality. I’m working hard. There’s not one thing that I’m not thinking about that’ll get this thing done. I have faith and that’s the biggest thing. I have faith that we will get this turned around.”
