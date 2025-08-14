WATCH: Geno Smith Speaks Following Raiders' Practice Against the 49ers
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has already sparked changes within the Raiders' offense. After years of instability at the quarterback position, Smith gives the Raiders a dependable starting quarterback for the first time in a while.
Smith spoke following the Raiders' joint practice against the San Francisco 49ers.
Following training camp recently, receiver Alex Bachman spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: A lot of times they say the game starts to slow down for players after you've been in the league for x-amount of seasons. Honestly, from what I see from you, it looks like the game is already slowing down for you. For you, is that the case? Alex
Bachman: "Yeah, I mean, this is year seven for me. I've been in, I think 10 offenses now, so I've had 10 different offensive coordinators. It's a lot of changes throughout the league, just happens to be my journey, but I've seen a lot of looks gone against a lot of players. I've watched a lot of film and so I think just through the years knowing scheme, responsibility just allowed me to play faster.
Because at the end of the day, regardless of how many offense you've been in, we all kind of run relatively similar stuff. The game changes a little bit throughout the years in terms of scheme, but, I mean, our offense, there's a lot of things that we've put in that we've gotten from the [Sean] McVay- [Kyle] Shanahan tree and so on and so forth and I've been in that offense. I ran it with Sean [McVay] in LA and then I ran it again, in Houston my second year. So, combining all those offenses and seeing a lot of different looks has allowed me just to grow each and every year and play faster."
Q: We're seeing the growth on the field and seeing you making plays out there, do you feel internally that maybe this is your strongest camp that you've put together?
Bachman: "No, I don't. I mean, I've had camps I feel like in New York where I felt like I pretty much played perfect ball. But it's the league. There's certain opportunities that you're going to get certain opportunities you're not going to get, at the end of the day I just control what I can control. I always have the belief that I can perform well. I'm definitely more mature than I was mentally, at the time in New York, but I think the difference between here and other places I've been is just having Pete [Carroll] and his staff give me that positive affirmation that they believe in me.
And that goes a long way as a player when you can go out and have the confidence instilled in you from the people behind you and the staff, and just our interactions on a daily basis. You can see it in their eyes when they look at you and you can tell that they trust you. That's another reason I'm able to play faster and more confident because I feel like I have people behind me that are looking out for me."
