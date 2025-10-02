5 Questions the Raiders Offense Must Answer Against the Colts
The Las Vegas Raiders look to end a three-game losing streak on Sunday when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Indiana. In order to win, the team must answer these five questions over the course of four quarters
1. Can Geno Smith play smart football?
Geno Smith and Chip Kelly represent the perfect scenario when the proper player enters the proper system to create a high-scoring, efficient, explosive offense. At least it would've been if this were college football and if the year was 2013.
However, this is the NFL in 2025, and in the 2025 season, the Smith-Kelly combo has led to more broken televisions than a 9.0 earthquake. The Raiders knew what they were getting in Smith. He's a gunslinger who refuses not to dare, but his brazen attitude and horrific decisions within Kelly's offense have seen Smith throw seven interceptions in four games, including two games with three interceptions.
It's up to Smith to be smart with the ball, but it also might be time for Kelly to stop giving the option of the deep shot. Either way, the Colts' secondary is dangerous, and Smith gets paid too much money to be curtailed for the long term. He simply needs to be better.
2. Has Ashton Jeanty's new stance fixed his production issues?
Jeanty reverted back to his collegiate stance and was a revelation last week. His production issues weren't just on him because he was not getting the plays needed to succeed and the offensive line issues speak for themselves.
However, last week Jeanty had 138 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Is this a sign of things to come?
3. How does Chip Kelly distribute the football to maintain a strong product?
Dont'e Thornton Jr is way too good and way too fast to only have five receptions for 94 yards. He has no rushing yards and to be frank, the Raiders do not have the talent on offense to glide to victory. What they do have is enough talent and youth to manufacture winning efforts through creative play.
The Raiders hired Kelly to get creative. Everyone at Ohio State got the football last season. The Raiders need to get the ball out quickly and in unique ways that take advantage of their team's speed.
4. How will the Raiders' handle the loss of Kolton Miller?
Miller is on injured reserve and the offensive line issues were there before his injury. How does the line manage now that its anchor is gone?
5. Can the Raiders muster an effort to keep the Colts' defensive line at bay?
DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Laiatu Latu and others are coming for Smith. How does Pete Carroll and Kelly keep their quarterback upright, because if they don't, Smith will throw the 50/50 ball and let's not mince words, those passes often turn into either an incompletion or interception.
