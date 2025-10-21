Where the Raiders Went Wrong vs. the Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders looked like a disinterested team against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Raiders' Failure in Kansas City
Scott Pianowski of Yahoo Sports analyzed the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs, noting that the Raiders' offense looked inept against Kansas City. Las Vegas' offensive woes hit a new low on Sunday. Luckily for the Raiders, they have a Bye Week, giving them a chance to regroup.
The first half of the season has not been kind to a Raiders team that entered the season with excitement. Few things have gone the Raiders' way since their Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. The Raiders have lost four of their five games
"On the other side, man, the Raiders look broken. Las Vegas had just three first downs, the first time in 17 years an offense has been that inept. The Raiders ran 30 piddly plays and managed a crummy 95 yards," Pianowski said.
"Is it possible Pete Carroll could be a one-year coach in Vegas? Can the Raiders just surrender the season, like a bad blackjack hand?"
Pianowski noted that the Raiders once again failed to find a way to get No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty involved in the game plan. Las Vegas appeared to show little effort to run the ball until they were too far behind to catch up, which made little sense for the Raiders.
"Ashton Jeanty needs more involvement in the passing game. His lone target went for 13 yards, while his six carries netted just 21 yards. Jeanty had 66 catches in his final two college years. He’s capable; figure it out, Chip Kelly," Pianowski said.
Pianowski noted that the Raiders were without two of their top offensive playmakers against the Chief. This would be a recipe for disaster for any team trying to beat the Chiefs. Everything that could go wrong in Kansas City did go wrong. Las Vegas must use their Bye Week to adjust.
"To be fair to the Raiders, playing without Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers is not ideal. But this was also the fourth time Geno Smith has played poorly this year (4.2 YPA, 71.6 rating). The Raiders get their bye at a good time, next week. Jacksonville is a reasonable Week 9 matchup, and the Cowboys wait in Week 11," Pianowski said.
