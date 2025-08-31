Why Raiders Must Find Answers For Vital Depth Spot
The Las Vegas Raiders reunited with Amari Cooper, in a move that I talked about should have happened before it did. He'll likely end his career where it started, and it's one of the better stories heading into the new NFL season.
On top of this reunion being heartwarming for Raider Nation, it gives Geno Smith another reliable pass catcher to throw to in this offense. Outside of Brock Bowers, the Raiders are solely lacking in star power in the receiving department.
Jakobi Meyers is their main guy, but he submitted a trade request, which means they're hesitant to ink a new contract with him. Cooper will be their second receiver in their receiving room, and for the moment, Tre Tucker is their third option.
They Need More Help
Tucker improved on his freshman season last year, but his numbers still weren't amazing. Through two seasons with the Raiders, he's yet to crack 1,000 yards in his career and has just five touchdowns. They'll head into next season with him being their third option, but for how long will that remain the case?
He should feel the heat of the Raiders drafting two wide receivers in their latest draft, both with the potential to snatch that starting role away from him. Jack Bech was their second-round pick, and his best trait is his physicality.
He's not afraid to chip a defender or follow through with a block if that's what's asked of him, and he also excels at rising up in the air and making contested catches. Dont'e Thornton Jr, on the other hand, is a speedster with great route running that has a lot of upside.
Thornton Jr. gives this offense a higher ceiling, and if he can replicate some of the success he had in college, the Raiders will have found themselves a gem in the fourth round. His speed is no joke, and he's even flashed how skilled he is with his hands in the preseason.
I'd be shocked if by the end of the season, Tucker keeps his job as the starting third receiver in this offense. Bech and Thornton Jr. give more to this offense than what Tucker can offer, and I may be too high on Thornton Jr, but I genuinely believe he's going to be a significant part of this Raiders offense for years to come.
