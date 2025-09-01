How Raiders Can Address Serious Depth Concerns Across Their Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders are the most improved team in the AFC West and in the NFL as a whole. They've upgraded at every major position, including head coach, quarterback, and running back. However, even with all the new talent coming in, it hasn't been without its drawbacks.
In the same offseason, they've lost a tremendous amount of depth and even released some of their heavy hitters, like Christian Wilkins. The top-end talent may be better than what it was last season, but their overall depth may be weaker than what it was a season ago.
Depth Problems
The Raiders do have a problem in their wide receiver room, especially if they trade Jakobi Meyers, but I have faith in their rookie receivers to step up and be ready for the moment. Even if there are growing pains in their rookie season, it isn't as if they need them to be ready to compete in year one.
I'm more concerned with their secondary, as the way it looks now, it projects to be one of the worst in the league. They're relying a lot on younger players with little experience, as well as veterans, to hold up in coverage. Their only solidified stars are Jeremy Chinn and the argument can be made for Isaiah Pola-Mao, but that's it.
While depth is their biggest weakness, the Raiders have the capacity to turn it into their biggest strength. It's unlikely, but if all of their incoming rookies can be impactful right away, they'll get meaningful experience in the NFL and be even more prepared for their second season.
The Raiders are a better team than they were last season, but that doesn't mean they're ready to be a big competitor in the AFC. Getting these reps for all their younger players may be a blessing in disguise if they can put it all together, creating a young team for their future where they're more prepared to be competitive.
The Raiders have filled a lot of holes this offseason, but no team can correct every flaw and every need in just one offseason. But for the Raiders, time and patience must be needed.
