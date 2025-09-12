Major Reason to Have Hope for the Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense looked in sync to start off the new season, with Geno Smith throwing for 362 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Their rushing attack didn't have nearly the same level of success, with the team's total rushing yardage being 56.
Ashton Jeanty got a touchdown in his NFL debut, but outside of that, the rookie looked like he was still getting adjusted to NFL competition. If they continue to string together good offensive games, perhaps they can circumvent their less-than-ideal defense.
WR Rankings
Lauren Gray is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and she released her wide receiver rankings ahead of week two. With Smith distributing the ball a lot to his weapons, it's no surprise that both Jakobi Meyers and Dont'e Thornton Jr. made the list as some of the top 32 wide receivers in the NFL.
"Meyers came out hot against New England, catching eight of 10 targets for 97 yards and five first downs. He gained 42 yards after the catch (third most), averaged 5.3 yards after the catch per reception and led all receivers in yards after contact (24)", said Gray.
It makes sense that Meyers would come out hot against his former team, but he had multiple reasons to show out in the season opener. Earlier in the offseason, he requested a trade from the Raiders. Not only is he showing the rest of the league what they could have, he's showing the Raiders that their offense needs him.
"The rookie wideout caught two of four targets for 45 yards in his NFL debut, with both receptions going for first downs. Most of his yards came from a 36-yard gain on third-and-20 late in the fourth quarter, where he was able to free himself from Carlton Davis III and then adjust to secure an underthrown pass. The speedster was targeted deep twice, earning a 77.9 PFF receiving grade on those plays".
Thornton Jr. put his name on the map with his stellar performance, and will continue to get recognized as the season progresses and he plays well week in and week out. His competition gets harder against the Los Angeles Chargers, but if he can have a good game once again, the Raiders will have one of their wide receivers for the future.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on these two Raider pass catchers WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.