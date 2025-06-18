There is A Lot to Like About This Season's Raiders
After several offseason changes, the Las Vegas Raiders will enter the upcoming season with an improved roster. The Silver and Black aim to turn things around after multiple disappointing seasons. They appear to have a roster and coaching staff capable of doing so.
Ted Nguyen of The Athletic noted that the recently added Raiders quarterback, Geno Smith, is an underrated player who could thrive in Las Vegas. Las Vegas has talent scattered across its offensive line, which should help Smith's efforts.
"Geno Smith is an underrated quarterback who had to mitigate the most quick pressures in the league (pressures allowed under 2.5 seconds) during his time in Seattle. The Raiders brass is relying on the development of center Jackson Powers-Johnson and right tackle DJ Glaze to anchor the line and protect Smith," Nguyen said.
"If Smith can get average protection, he has the football IQ and arm talent to produce like a top-10 quarterback. With All-Pro Brock Bowers and 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer, who missed time last season for personal matters, the Raiders could have an effective two-tight end attack to counter the trending defensive meta of playing with light boxes and smaller defenders."
Nguyen noted that the Raiders have a serviceable group of pass-catchers after adding Dont'e Thornton to an offense that contains Jakobi Meyers and Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas also has Brock Bowers to help carry the receiving load as well. Las Vegas' offense has taken a step forward.
"Jakobi Meyers is one of the best receivers in the league, first-round rookie Ashton Jeanty should step in and immediately be one of the best running backs in the league, and Dont’e Thornton, the 6-foot-5 rookie receiver with 4.3 speed, has been opening eyes in organized team activities (OTAs). The key will be whether they can get average offensive line play, but there is a lot to be excited about with this Raiders offense," Nguyen said.
Las Vegas still has room for roster improvement, but it has improved what was one of the worst rosters in the league. John Spytek and the Raiders made solid additions in free agency and had a productive NFL Draft. Las Vegas' front office hopes it leads to more wins on Sundays.
