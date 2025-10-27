Raider Nation Reacts to Intriguing Tyler Lockett Addition
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their bye week with another roster move. This time, it was signing a veteran wide receiver to add to its offense and the young receiver room.
The Silver and Black signed veteran Tyler Lockett on Monday. Lockett is familiar with some of the Raiders members. He played under head coach Pete Carroll during his time with the Seattle Seahawks. He also knows quarterback Geno Smith, as they were teammates in Seattle as well.
Those two had a great connection in Seattle, and that is one thing they are looking to get by Lockett coming to Las Vegas. Lockett played this season with the Tennessee Titans before asking for his release.
Social Media Reacts to Raiders Signing Tyler Lockett
"Veteran WR TylerLockett is signing with the Raiders today, per sources.
It’s a reunion for Lockett and Geno Smith, who connected plenty in Seattle and now are teaming up again under Pete Carroll in Las Vegas," said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.
The Raiders are signing TylerLockett!
Pete Carroll is clearly calling the shots with the Raiders & not John Spytek.
What does this mean for Jakobi Meyers, Jack Bech & Dont’e Thornton Jr.?
Lockett is a last ditch effort to make Geno Smith & Chip Kelly better
I knew TylerLockett was going to the Raiders once he was released from the Titans… it was either them or the Steelers.
So I guess we're going to make a big deal about TylerLockett being signed today.
It's not really, he's just a piece of a broken pie.
Oh boy really TylerLockett are you for reals Raiders be really tanking the season with old vets from Seahawks team
Veteran WR TylerLockett is reportedly signing with the today. It marks a reunion with Geno Smith, with whom he had a solid connection with in Seattle. Now they’re teaming up again under Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. having veteran WR in the mix could help, but it remains to be seen how they’ll all gel. With Let’s see how this plays out
Not a fan of the TylerLockett signing. Would rather see us develop Bech and Thornton.
Also what are we doing with Jakobi?
Lockett isn't gonna fix any issues this team currently has.
What's next, Russell Wilson!?
