Should the Raiders Trade for a Wide Receiver?
If the Raiders want to maximize their chances of success in their first year with Pete Carroll and Geno Smith, there's still work to be done in their wide receiver room. They did a great job addressing that need in the draft, but at the end of the day, they're placing a lot of expectations on their rookie receivers.
I've talked a lot about how the Raiders can add players through free agency, but there's another way they can get better. While unlikely, there are still trades the Raiders can do in order to add more talent to their receiver room and give Smith targets with more experience.
Brock Bowers will be asked to do a lot in the receiving game already, so perhaps the Raiders feel adding another receiver won't do anything for them if they aren't planning on using them all that much. I argue that talent is talent, and the Raiders should be capitalizing on this year-one surge of energy that this new Raiders regime brings with them.
New WR2 in Las Vegas?
Jauan Jennings has always been an underrated part of the San Francisco 49ers offense, and now the 49ers aren't willing to give him a contract he's looking for. Last year, the 49ers didn't perform as they usually do, and that's in large part due to the staggering amount of injuries they had across the board.
Jennings was one of the players who remained healthy throughout the season, which led to him having a career year and being close to passing 1,000 yards for the first time. His concentrated amount of targets led to him having such an amazing year, but that seems to be an isolated incident as opposed to the norm in San Francisco.
Now, it's not as if the Raiders can promise him any more targets in Las Vegas. At least with the Raiders, he's not competing with anyone in their wide receiver room that's massively above his pay grade. Jakobi Meyers may be slightly better than Jennings, but that's a gap less than the one between him and Brandon Aiyuk.
This hypothetical trade would likely include some draft capital, though I doubt it goes any higher than a fourth-round pick, and another player. The player I believe most likely to get traded would be Tre Tucker, as the Raiders and 49ers swap their second option wide receivers.
With how much new talent is being inserted into the wide receiver room, the writing is on the wall for Tucker's time to be up in Las Vegas. Jennings is older than he is, but he's also shown more impressive traits that warrant why the Raiders would be interested in pulling off this trade.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to find our daily content, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.