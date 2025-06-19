What Was the Best Season in Raiders History?
The Las Vegas Raiders may not have had much success since their departure from Oakland, but that doesn't mean they aren't one of the NFL's most historic franchises. In 2025, they are one of the most improved teams in the NFL, but does that mean they can reach the peaks their franchise has reached before?
Unfortunately, I don't think so. I don't think this team is ready to win a Super Bowl, even with their additions of Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty, and even if Maxx Crosby comes back from injury, and their defense is better than ever, their competition is just too much for them to handle.
The Raiders have the most talent on the roster that they've had in a long time, which means they should win more than six games. This progress bodes well for their future and hopes that one day, they can return to the former glory this franchise was known for.
Just how glorious was this franchise? Bryan DeArdo looks to answer that in an article he published on CBS Sports, which details every franchise's best season of all time. For the Raiders, nothing beats their first, as he believes their best season was the first time they won the Super Bowl all the way back in 1976.
"After losing in three of the previous four AFC title games, John Madden's Raiders finally broke through in 1976, defeating the rival Steelers in the AFC Championship Game before routing the Vikings in Super Bowl XI, 32-14".
This all took place before I was even born, but I'm sure it must've felt great for the Raider fans of back then to not only make it past one of their biggest hurdles they faced in previous years, but to overcome a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers who were in their dynasty at the time.
"Oakland's offense was loaded with star power. It featured five future Hall of Fame players in quarterback Ken Stabler, receiver Fred Biletnikoff, tight end Dave Caster and offensive linemen Art Shell and Gene Upshaw. Cliff Branch, the team's leading receiver that season, is arguably the best player in NFL history who has yet to receive his gold jacket", said DeArdo.
John Madden is one of the all-time greats in NFL history, and this marked the beginning of what is seen now as the golden years of Raiders history.
"The Raiders' intimidating defense featured a pair of future Hall of Famers in linebacker Ted Hendricks and cornerback Willie Brown, whose 75-yard pick-six put the exclamation point on the Raiders' Super Bowl win. Oakland's defense also featured Pro Bowl linebacker Phil Villapiano, cornerback Skip "Dr. Death" Thomas, and safeties George Atkinson and Jack "The Assassin" Tatum".
Oftentimes, the greatest is seen as the first time something is done, and for the Raiders, that's no different. They overcame great adversity to get to that point and took that opportunity and ran with it. The Raiders are hoping to hone in on the success from their past and for it to manifest in their future.
