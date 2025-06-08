These Raiders Deserve a Shot at More Playing Time
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason with many unknowns regarding their roster. After John Spytek guided the Raiders to a solid offseason filled with changes of all sizes, the Raiders have answered most of those roster related questions.
Las Vegas now has to put their new pieces together with their old one and get the best performance out of them while under a new coaching staff. The Raiders have undoubtedly improved this offseason by making several notable additions. However, some of their returning players are still improving.
While opportunities must be earned, sometimes players just need more of a chance to shine, to prove what they can do. Such was the case with Malcolm Koonce. Below are a few returning Raiders players who, with a strong offseason, deserve a shot at more playing time this upcoming season.
1. Charles Snowden
The offseason is the time for improvement for everyone. Snowden's stats last season are far from eye-popping, but his potential is undeniable. Snowden's biggest impact came last season on a game-winning sack against the Cleveland Browns. Snowden was behind K'Lavon Chaisson and others on the depth chart last season. With Chaisson's departure, Snowden has the chance to earn more playing time. He played in 16 games last season but only played 36% of the defense's snaps, while playing 25% of the special teams' snaps. As Crosby enters another year in the league and Koonce continues coming back last season's knee injury, the Raiders would be wise to give Snowden a chance to give Crosby and Koonce a few extra snaps off, when possible.
2. Amari Gainer
Gainer flashed potential last season for the Raiders, primarily in the preseason as he was behind one of the top linebackers in the NFL over the past two seasons. Gainer is another player that would likely significantly improve with additional playing time. Although he played nearly 80% of the special teams' snaps last season, his skills as a linebacker are evident. He is again behind proven veterans on the depth chart. However, the Raiders appear primed to use a healthy mix of linebackers in various situations this upcoming season. Robert Spillane had incredible durability, playing nearly 100% of the team's defensive snaps last season, but he is no longer with the team. It may not be by much but if he has a strong offseason, the Raiders should consider playing Gainer more than one percent of the team's defensive snaps this upcoming season.
3. Jonah Laulu
As the Raiders aim to change the culture, who better to help with that than a Las Vegas native? Last season, defensive tackle Jonah Laulu registered 35 tackles, three passes defended and one sack. As the Raiders give Christian Wilkins time to rehab, there may not be a need to rush him back. The Raiders have multiple defensive tackles who, together, could help buy Wilkins and the Raiders time. It is early, but Laulu has looked solid so far this offseason. The Raiders clearly plan on having a quality rotation of defensive tackles. A solid offseason should lead to Laulu getting more a of a shot this upcoming season.
