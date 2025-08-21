Raiders Make Surprising Pick in Latest 2026 Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have done a great job of putting together a good roster for the upcoming season. The Silver and Black had a lot of different moves they made this offseason to get things going in the right direction, not only this season but in the future as well. The Raiders had brought in veteran head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek to help the Raiders get things in order.
Carroll and Spytek have done a great job in their first offseason with the team. They came up with a plan, and they executed it the way they would have liked. That has been a good spot for the team this offseason. They know what players they wanted to target, and that is the players they went after. These two have good backgrounds in their respective roles with the organization, and that is why the franchise brought them in.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders look like they got a good class. Carroll and Spytek made the picks, and we are going to see how those picks play out this season. They are only rookies, but they can still give the Raiders big-time play this season. The Raiders' 2025 class is for the future as well, and it is looking like a good one. One time will tell, but they do have the coaching staff to make them really good.
Now we look beyond the 2025 season and into next year's draft. The Raiders are hoping they are not at the top of the draft come next season. And there are a lot of talents that are going to come out in next year's draft. Many have the Raiders looking for a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Sports Illustrated's latest 2026 first-round mock draft has the Raiders taking a non-quarterback in the first round.
8. Las Vegas Raiders: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
"The Raiders need to add help next to star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, and Woods brings value in multiple aspects. At 6' 3" and 315 pounds, Woods can occupy blocks inside, but he’s also quick and athletic enough to make plays inside. Clemson used him as a defensive end in 2024, but his powerful hands and stack-and-shed skills translate well to defensive tackle," said Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated.
