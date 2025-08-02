Raiders' Home-Grown Talent Will Make a Name for Himself
The Las Vegas Raiders have been preparing defensive tackle Jonah Laulu for the opportunity to make an impact on a roster in need of another dependable defensive tackle next to Adam Butler. It appears Laulu will have plenty of opportunities to stake his claim this season.
Following training camp, the Raiders' second-year defensive lineman noted how much it means to him to be back in his birthplace, doing what he does best.
Laulu being home provides more than few luxuries he would not have elsewhere.
“It means everything to me. A lot of the time, I'm not really thinking about it, but there will be a lot of times where I'm walking through the facility and I look at the logo, and I'm just like, eight years ago, nine years ago, I would have never thought this, like this is a dream come true. It means so much to me to be able to represent this organization in my hometown, in my city, and with my family so close to me," Laulu said.
"Like my mom was literally at my house the other day cleaning my house because she knows it's camp time, so the house is a little dusty, and she came through and cleaned. She had on Earth, Wind and Fire playing when I came inside, the fan was blowing because it was a little hot in there. She turned the AC down because she was in there working. So, it really means a lot to me. It pushes me more and motivates me more."
Laulu knows that playing professionally in his hometown is a rare opportunity and that doing so keeps him close to his friends, in addition to his family. He explained how playing in the city he grew up in makes his journey to the league even more meaningful to him.
"A lot of my friends from high school that I grew up with, or elementary or middle school, they'll be at the practices sometimes, and they'll be, ‘Hey, man, I'll be out there, like come say hi,’ and it's just a really cool feeling to be able to represent your hometown. And it pushes me to give it my all because this is where I'm from. And ultimately, I live here, and I'm going to live here for the rest of my life, so it means so much more to me," Laulu said.
