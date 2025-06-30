Raiders’ Tough Late-Season Stretch Continues in Week 16
It's not enough that the Las Vegas Raiders have to go on the road to face off against the defending Super Bowl champions in what could be the most dominant iteration of their team in franchise history.
It's not enough that the AFC West is one of the toughest divisions in football, and despite the Raiders getting significantly better in the off-season, every team in the AFC West did as well. Not to mention, the Kansas City Chiefs' dominance over the AFC West spanning a decade.
It's not enough that despite winning four games in 2024, the Raiders' schedule in 2025 looks like one fit for a team that made the playoffs. They follow up their week 15 road trip to Philadelphia with another game on the road against the Houston Texans, a team that actually made the playoffs and beat the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Texans may have the best defensive line duo in the NFL with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, which will slow down Ashton Jeanty and the Raiders' run game. That means that Geno Smith will have to air the ball out, but that will also prove to be a problem.
Derek Stingley Jr, Kamari Lassiter, and free agent acquisition C.J. Gardner-Johnson make this one of the scariest defenses to throw against, and even with Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders may not be able to move the ball downfield as much as they would like.
On the flip side, the Raiders' defense can make things uncomfortable for the Texans' offense. CJ Stroud will have to revert to his rookie year in terms of accuracy and poise if he wants his team to win the game.
The Texans invested a lot into revamping their offensive line, but if the Raiders' defensive line is healthy at this point, I think that will be what wins this game for the Raiders. Stroud has shown that when pressured, he's prone to holding the ball for too long or putting it in harm's way.
The biggest concern for the Raiders is that they cannot allow the Texans' defense to generate turnovers against them, as this can quickly put the game out of control. I believe this game will be defense-oriented, with the team that commits fewer turnovers most likely to win.
